New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The reported disappearance of three Sikh pilgrims, who were part of an Indian delegation visiting gurdwaras in Pakistan on the occasion of the 557th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak, has once again raised serious questions about Islamabad's security arrangements and the monitoring of pilgrims during religious journeys, according to a report.

Sikh pilgrims travel to Pakistan for religious pilgrimage, and ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the Pakistani government. It is not the first time that a pilgrim from India has been separated from the Sikh delegation visiting Pakistan, according to the report in Khalsa Vox.

In November last year, Sarabjit Kaur from Punjab's Kapurthala travelled to Pakistan to pay obeisance at historic gurdwaras in Pakistan. However, she did not return to India with the delegation. Instead, she converted to Islam in Islamabad and married a Pakistani citizen. The case highlights the potential misuse of visas issued for religious pilgrimages and the accountability of security arrangements in Pakistan.

In the present case of missing pilgrims, an investigation must be conducted into the possibility of Pakistani intelligence agencies having contacted these devotees. The report raises the question of whether external pressure or any organised activity could have resulted in the separation of the three pilgrims from the Sikh delegation, according to the Khalsa Vox report.

The entire procedure, from the verification of documents of pilgrims travelling to Pakistan to ensure their safe return, must be reviewed, it said. Better coordination must be established between religious organisations responsible for sending delegations of pilgrims to Pakistan, the government departments concerned, and security agencies. Security arrangements in Pakistan must be strengthened without compromising the religious freedom of Sikh pilgrims, the report stressed.

The Indian government should raise the issue seriously with the Pakistan government. Furthermore, the Pakistan government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board must give a clear response about the measures they plan to take to stop such incidents from happening in the future, according to the report.

On November 22, a group of 1,822 Sikh pilgrims departed for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border to pay obeisance at historic Gurdwaras on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Amid the enthusiastic chanting of religious slogans, including "Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal", and the rhythmic beats of traditional drums and dhol-nagaare, the pilgrims were given a warm and devotional send-off from the office of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

According to the SGPC, visa applications and passports of 1,828 pilgrims had been submitted to the Pakistan Embassy for the religious visit. However, visas were granted to 1,822 applicants, while applications of six pilgrims were rejected.

The jatha was led by SGPC member Bibi Parminder Kaur, and the delegation also included Executive Committee member Ravinder Singh Khalsa, SGPC members Gurnam Singh Jassal, Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala, and General Manager Lakhbir Singh.

--IANS

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