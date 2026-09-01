Russian envoy meets BJP chief Nitin Nabin, discusses growing bilateral ties

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Russia's Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, on Tuesday called on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, discussing the continued strengthening of relations between both countries.

"The interaction focused on the long-standing and time-tested India–Russia relationship. Shri Nabin highlighted the strong personal understanding and trust between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, noting that their regular high-level interactions have provided sustained momentum to bilateral relations. He also appreciated Ambassador Alipov’s long association with India and his contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries," read a statement issued by Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department.

Monday's meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek was also discussed.

According to the statement, Nabin expressed optimism about the continued strengthening of India–Russia relations and looked forward to further high-level engagements, including in the context of the upcoming BRICS Summit in India.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties as an enduring pillar of India–Russia relations. Ambassador Alipov highlighted the growing potential for skilled Indian professionals to contribute in Russia," it added.

Nabin also shared an overview of the BJP’s organisational journey, grassroots structure and functioning. He spoke about the party’s extensive network of members and karyakartas, its morchas and departments, the recently constituted national team, and the BJP’s emphasis on continuous organisational engagement beyond elections.

"Alipov congratulated Nabin and the BJP on the party’s recent electoral victories in Assam and West Bengal and appreciated the BJP’s organisational strength and deep grassroots presence. He also praised Prime Minister Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' as a unique initiative for maintaining a direct and regular connect with people across the country," noted the statement.

"Both sides looked forward to 80 years of India–Russia diplomatic relations in 2027 as an important milestone and expressed confidence that the occasion would provide further opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly through stronger cultural, academic and people-to-people connections," the statement added.

–IANS

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