CRPF DG hails record zero operational fatalities in last 12 months

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Central Reserve Police Force Director General G.P. Singh has greeted all personnel for completing a year without operational fatalities – a record equalled after 47 years, an official said.

Sharing information about the collective achievement, the D-G wrote on X, “A significant milestone in the history of CRPF - 12 consecutive months (One Year) have passed without any Operational fatality in the force, the last operational fatality in the force being on Oct 30th 2025. This has happened after 47 Years (last such period ended in January 1979).”

Provision of the latest and contemporary hardware, better training and strategic planning, along with focus on post-incident response, including high-speed evacuation of injured personnel to secondary and tertiary medical facilities, has contributed immensely to achieving this milestone, he said.

“It’s especially significant since this has happened while we continue to be deployed and engage intensely in all the major operational theatres, achieving significant breakthrough results. We remain committed to keeping the country peaceful & safe for all its citizens,” wrote the CRPF D-G.

The milestone in operational fatality achieved by the CRPF comes at a time when the force is dealing with the challenge of suicides by its personnel, incidents which are not registered as deaths during official operations.

Recently, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of a media report that 19 CRPF personnel died by suicide in less than five months between January and May 2026.

According to the reported CRPF data, the force lost 59 personnel due to suicide in 2025. Reportedly, this was the highest number of suicides recorded in the last five years.

The Commission had observed in August that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the right to life of the personnel working with the largest Central Armed Police Force of the country. Therefore, it issued notices to the Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and the CRPF D-G, calling for a detailed report on the matter.

According to the media report, carried on August 11, a total of 281 CRPF personnel died by suicide in the last five years. Of these, approximately 216 were on duty. The CRPF recorded 57 suicides in 2021, 43 in 2022, 57 in 2023, 46 in 2024 and 59 in 2025.

--IANS

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