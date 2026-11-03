November 03, 2026 9:56 AM हिंदी

Richa Chadha reunites with Sneha Khanwalkar: My first film as an actor was ‘Oye Lucky’, which also marked her debut

Richa Chadha reunites with Sneha Khanwalkar: My first film as an actor was ‘Oye Lucky’, which also marked her debut

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Richa Chadha has teamed up with musician Sneha Khanwalkar for the title track of her non-fiction series “Musafiri”. The actress said that her maiden film was ‘Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye’, which marked the debut of the music director.

Composed and sung by Sneha, the track has the restless soul of someone who refuses to stop at the postcard.

Richa said in a statement: “I am proud to call Sneha a friend and if India has a thousand stories, Sneha will probably find the soundtrack for all of them. I love the humming, curious, sometimes mischievous and sometimes lullaby like quality of the song.”

She added: “My first film as an actor was Oye Lucky, which also marked her debut. My first film as a Producer ‘Girls will be Girls’ featured a song from Sneha and now my first as a Creator. She really is my lucky charm”

Sneha Khanwalkar added, “Richa is an independent voice! And she’s brought her journalistic education into a brilliant, engaging and entertaining show ‘Musafiri’ that takes you through landscapes we have been watching closely but never known so deeply.”

“When she told me to make a title song for it, I gave her a basic rhythmic track with a cue singing in gibberish. She then herself wrote the lyrics over it for me to record with. It’s always fun working with Richa,” she added.

Sneha Khanwalkar is best known for her score for the film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and also for Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2. She is only the second woman to gain a nomination in this category 28 years after Usha Khanna.

She recently came out with a new track titled “Puranpoli” for Diwali featuring Vijay Varma, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kratex, Ganesh Chandanshive. The track has a standalone music video, which was released on October 28.

--IANS

dc/

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