Revati Mahurkar shares how working with Guru Randhawa taught her the value of humility and kindness

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Revati Mahurkar has opened up about her experience of working with singer Guru Randhawa.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he credited him for teaching her the importance of humility, kindness, and encouraging fresh talent in the entertainment industry. Calling him the first artist she worked with in the industry, Revati said his warm and welcoming nature left a lasting impression on her and made the association particularly special.

Speaking about her experience, Revati shared, “Guru Randhawa was the first artist I worked with in the industry. He taught me the value of being humble and of creating space for new faces. I believe he is someone who genuinely strives to create a warm and welcoming environment around him, and his kindness is one of the qualities that makes him stand out.”

Talking about his personality, she added, “Guru is uniquely funny and sweet. He has a very humble energy when rehearsing and treats you like a friend from the moment you start working with him. On set, Guru is super focused. He is in his performance zone, so he is a little quieter, but he gives it his all and is very engaged in how the shots are turning out.”

Recalling their first interaction, Revati mentioned, “When we first met, I told him how this opportunity had happened so suddenly. He related to that, saying that things often happen that way and then life just takes off.”

Revati went on to state, “He has been incredibly supportive, calling me multiple times to discuss the success of the song, introducing me to people at an event we both happened to attend, and even inviting me back on stage with him at his upcoming concert. That kind of encouragement really means a lot, especially when you are finding your feet in the industry.”

She is also looking forward to reuniting with Guru Randhawa on stage at his December 12 concert. Sharing her excitement, she expressed, “Guru gave me my start in this industry, and it’s surreal that we’ll be celebrating that all together at his December 12 concert. I’m so proud and excited to be part of the show! It’s always a thrill to perform live with the artists I work with.”

Talking about her previous live performance experience, she recalled performing to Tevar with Harrdy Sandhu. “When I performed Tevar with Harrdy Sandhu live in concert, the crowd was so full of love and knew all the moves! It’s incredible to see the power dance has in helping a song reach audiences.”

For Revati, the December 12 concert will be another opportunity to share the stage with Guru Randhawa, who gave her first opportunity in the industry.

--IANS

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