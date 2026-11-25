Dhaka, Nov 25 (IANS) Experts in Bangladesh have warned that rising religious extremism and distorted interpretations of religious teachings are increasingly being used to justify violence against women and curtail their participation in public life, local media reported.

Speaking at a national dialogue in Dhaka, they said that women in the country continued to face violence, harassment and intimidation both online and offline, while weak law enforcement and poor institutional support left survivors struggling to secure justice.

The '16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2026' dialogue was launched by Dhaka- based human rights body Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) at the Bangladesh Military Museum, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper 'The Daily Star' reported.

A campaign, themed 'Ensure Justice. Protect Survivors. End Impunity', will run until December 10, International Human Rights Day.

Highlighting gaps in the criminal justice system, Sarwat Siraj Shukla, senior lawyer of Bangladesh's Supreme Court and president of the Bangladesh Women’s Sports Federation, flagged inadequate police investigations, witness intimidation and mishandling of forensic evidence. She called for capacity-building measures, better-equipped forensic facilities and wider adoption of DNA testing.

MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam said that violence against women remained a persistent challenge despite three decades of work by rights organisations. She noted that lengthy, expensive and humiliating legal procedures continued to deter survivors from pursuing justice, despite a rise in reported cases.

Both Felix Helgesson of the Swedish Embassy and Baiba Zarina of the EU Delegation stressed the need to strengthen support services for survivors and improve law enforcement in Bangladesh.

The scale of the problem was also reflected in a 2024 survey, which found that nearly 76 per cent of ever-married women in Bangladesh had experienced violence by their husbands or partners, with most survivors choosing not to disclose their experiences despite existing legal safeguards and government initiatives.

The findings were revealed as Bangladesh observed the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday.

Marked globally on November 25, this year’s theme is 'UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure justice, protect survivors, end impunity'.

Citing the findings of the 2024 Violence Against Women Survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported that 75.9 per cent of ever-married women aged 15 and above in Bangladesh have faced physical, psychological, sexual or economic abuse by their husbands or partners at some point in their lives.

The survey revealed that 67.6 per cent experienced controlling behaviour by their husbands, while 47.3 per cent faced physical violence, 29 per cent sexual abuse, 19.6 per cent economic violence and 37.4 per cent psychological abuse.

As per the findings, nearly 64 per cent of women subjected to physical or sexual violence by their husbands chose not to report the abuse to anyone. Fear of further abuse, social stigma, and financial dependence were cited as major barriers to reporting.

--IANS

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