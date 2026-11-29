Abu Dhabi, Nov 29 (IANS) Middle-order batter Rahul Chopra will captain the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2026, which will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from December 4 to 21.

The tournament will determine the final four teams to progress to next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with the top four sides earning a place in the next stage of the qualification process for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

UAE are set to open their tournament on December 5 against Jersey, then meet Canada on December 7 and host Nepal on December 10. They will then play Italy on December 13 and Kuwait on December 15.

Their remaining two fixtures are against Uganda (December 18) and Namibia (December 20), to secure a spot in the Qualifier. All of their fixtures are scheduled for 9:00 am (Kathmandu time).

As part of the team's preparations, UAE will play a warm-up match against Nepal on December 2 before the tournament begins.

Alongside Ali Khan and Chopra, the UAE squad comprises a handful of experienced players, including Adeeb Usmani, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Vriitya Aravind and Aayan Khan.

UAE squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2026: Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Ali Naseer, Awais Ali Shah, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Shahdad, Tanish Suri and Vriitya Aravind.

Support staff: Amjad Izzi (manager), Ahmed Raza (head coach), Stanley Chioza (fielding coach), Azharuddin Qureshi (strength and conditioning coach), Gyanender Malla (batting consultant), Manish Pardeshi (physiotherapist) and Matthew Funnell (video analyst).

UAE's schedule:

* December 5: UAE vs Jersey – Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

* December 7: Canada vs UAE – Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

* December 10: Nepal vs UAE – Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

* December 13: UAE vs Italy – Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

* December 15: UAE vs Kuwait – Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

* December 18: Uganda vs UAE – Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

* December 20: Namibia vs UAE – Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

--IANS

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