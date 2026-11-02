Real estate firm Nirlon's Q2 profit plunges 51 pc to Rs 72 crore

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Real estate company Nirlon Limited on Monday reported a sharp decline in its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27), with earnings falling more than 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The company's net profit stood at Rs 71.9 crore in the quarter under review, down 51.3 per cent from Rs 147.7 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 2.3 per cent to Rs 169.1 crore in Q2, compared to Rs 165.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 1.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 131.6 crore from Rs 129.4 crore. The EBITDA margin came in at 77.8 per cent, slightly lower than 78.3 per cent reported in the same quarter last year, as per its regulatory filing.

Nirlon's total expenses rose 4.4 per cent to Rs 37.6 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 36 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) also witnessed a significant decline. Diluted EPS fell to Rs 7.98 in Q2 FY27 from Rs 16.39 a year earlier, as per its filing.

Meanwhile, during last leg of Monday's trading session, the shares of the firm were trading 2.57 per cent or Rs 16.20 higher at Rs 647.50.

In last five days, the shares of the firm were delivered a positive return of 2.78 per cent or Rs 17.50. The stock rose 5.22 per cent or Rs 32.10 in last one month.

It continued its bull run in longer timeframe by rising 13.28 per cent or Rs 75.90 in last six months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock delivered a positive return of 19.95 per cent or Rs 107.71.

--IANS

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