Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed the wave of memes and reels that had taken the social media by storm a few months ago.

He admitted that he would spend an entire night watching his own viral content.

Ravi opened up about his newfound social media popularity while appearing on the quiz-based reality show Kon Honar Crorepati, hosted by actress Madhuri Dixit.

During the conversation, the actor spoke about how the younger generation embraced his mannerisms, dialogues and dance moves, turning his moments into viral memes and reels.

“In just few months, Gen Z turned me into a sensation,” Ravi told Madhuri. He also revealed just how closely he followed the trend, saying that he would keep watching all his memes and reels throughout the night.

His admission left Madhuri surprised, as she asked him, “What? You would watch your own reels?” The conversation with Madhuri then moved towards the many nicknames that fans have given Ravi amid his social media resurgence. She playfully asked him to choose between “National Crush”, “Bihar’s Brad Pitt” and “Maikalal Jackson”.

Ravi said he was happy to accept the affection behind them rather than choosing one particular title. Whether fans compare his dance moves to Michael Jackson, call him Bihar’s answer to Brad Pitt or dub him the “National Crush”, Ravi said he prefers to simply remain himself. “I am just Ravi Kishan,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Ravi’s moments from his interviews and public appearances had been repeatedly picked up by meme creators, with users turning his expressions and statements into reaction videos, reels and humorous edits.

The actor's line “Money follows, my brother” in an interview particularly found traction among social media users, and became a viral meme.

–IANS

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