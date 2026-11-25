New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday named former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey as their fast-bowling coach for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. IANS had previously reported on November 19 that the move was underway.

Mhambrey, 54, arrives at PBKS after leaving five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). “Welcome to the den, Paras paaji!” wrote Punjab Kings on its social media accounts on Wednesday.

Mhambrey fills one of several gaps in the backroom staff of the two-time runners-up. Fast bowling coach James Hopes and fielding coach Brad Haddin have moved on from the set-up, while spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule left right after IPL 2026 to take up the same role with the Indian men's team.

The appointment also reunites Mhambrey with PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting. The duo worked together at MI in 2015, when Ponting led the support staff, and Mhambrey was the bowling coach as the franchise won the title.

That season also marked the emergence of Hardik Pandya, who has since become a leading pace-bowling all-rounder and will play for PBKS in 2027, after leaving MI via a trade deal earlier this month.

Mhambrey was India's bowling coach from 2021 to 2024 and worked under Rahul Dravid. That stint ended with the T20 World Cup title in 2024, after which he went back to MI for a second bowling coach spell. Mhambrey is currently in Dubai as bowling coach of ILT20 side MI Emirates.

PBKS are also expected to announce former Jharkhand player Rajiv Kumar as their new fielding coach. Rajiv recently left five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who just like MI overhauled their entire support staff.

Led by India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, PBKS head into the December 16 auction in Goa with 19 players retained, Rs 18.60 crore purse and six slots, two of them for overseas players.

Apart from Iyer and Pandya, the squad currently includes Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan.

Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad were released.

--IANS

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