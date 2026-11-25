Mumbai, November 25 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker looked back at his journey with Khakee: The Bihar Chapter as the series completes four years.

He called the project one of the most defining opportunities of his career and expressed gratitude to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey for seeing potential in him before he could recognise it himself.

Reflecting on the series and his association with Pandey, Karan said, “It's hard to believe that four years have passed since Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. It still feels like yesterday. One of my fondest memories is receiving a message from Neeraj Pandey sir during the lockdown, asking me to read a book and share my thoughts. I remember finishing it in one sitting and replying, ‘Amit Lodha reporting on duty.’ His response, ‘Samajdaar ho gaya,’ has stayed with me ever since. Little did I know that this would become one of the most defining opportunities of my career. I will always be grateful to Neeraj sir for recognising something in me that I was yet to discover in myself.”

For the uninitiated, Karan played IPS officer Amit Lodha in the series, which marked a significant chapter in his journey across the OTT space.

He has previously been part of projects such as Special OPS and Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, showcasing his versatility across different genres.

The actor also recalled his experience of shooting for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter across Daltonganj, Hazaribagh and McCluskieganj in Jharkhand He described the experience as grounding and memorable, and said that being away from the pace of Mumbai allowed him to connect more closely with the world of the story.

The challenging weather conditions and early morning call times further added to the experience, which Karan said enriched him not only as an actor but also as a person On the work front, Karan Tacker continues to explore projects across formats and genres. He will next be seen in the second season of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, along with other projects that are yet to be announced.

–IANS

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