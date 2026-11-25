Male, Nov 25 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Wednesday that countries of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) share a common maritime space and are connected by civilisational heritage shaped over a long period of history.

In his address at the 8th National Security Advisors Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) on Wednesday, NSA Doval said that seas must remain a space that connects nations instead of dividing them.

"We started with a very rudimentary idea that the Indian Ocean is important for our national security. It is important for our economic prosperity. It is also important for our human dimension, looking after the interests of the people who are in this region. And the idea subsequently developed; it was with the cooperation of all of you that today now we have got a Secretariat, we have got a proper secretary general, and we do hope that in the coming months we will be able to carry it forward," NSA Doval said.

"We the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region, share a common maritime space and are connected by civilisational heritage shaped over a long period of history. As was mentioned by the National Security Advisor of Maldives that the generations before us left the legacy for us that the seas connected us. Let us leave for our progeny also a heritage, a tradition that will bind them together and not divide them through the seas," he added.

NSA Doval said that the formation of the Colombo Security Conclave in 2020 was anchored by the collective vision of the nations to ensure safety, security and stability of the Indian Ocean region. He emphasised that the Colombo Security Conclave has come a long way and still has a long journey ahead.

He welcomed the appointment of Admiral S N Ghormade (Retd.) as the first Secretary General of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), hailing him as "one of the most outstanding professionals" he has known in his career. He said that the CSC has been transformed into an action-oriented platform with cooperation that prioritises the mutual benefit of all the CSC member states

NSA Doval said, "The CSC charter and the memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the CSC Secretariat was adopted on August 2024. We are all happy that now it has become a reality and we have got a very, very distinguished officer with a great experience and a vision with him. Admiral Ghormade is one of the most outstanding professionals that I have known in my career and we really happy that the leadership of this will be in his very, very competent hands. We have laid down the organisational roots of the CSC."

"We have also transformed the CSC into an action-oriented platform with cooperation that prioritises the mutual benefit of all the CSC member states. We have continued to demonstrate robust cooperation across the priority areas, including maritime safety and security, countering terrorism and radicalisation, cyber security and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The collaboration approach defines the various aspects of the CSC. That is how we started. But, in case we are able to operate together, in case we are able to strengthen this understanding, probably we have got many more challenges," he added.

The Colombo Security Conclave is a regional security framework formed in 2020 to promote cooperation among Indian Ocean countries in addressing shared security challenges. The member states of CSC are India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Seychelles.

--IANS

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