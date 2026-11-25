Dubai, Nov 25 (IANS) India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has moved up three places to share second place among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings, while Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain in the top 10 batters following the latest update. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have also made significant gains after their performances in the recent Test action.

Bumrah, who claimed five wickets in the first Test against New Zealand, is now joint-second with England’s Ollie Robinson. The Indian fast bowler is 25 rating points behind Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who continues to hold the top position.

There was movement among India’s batters as well, with Pant leading the way after his 128-run effort in the first Test against New Zealand. He is placed sixth in the latest standings. Gill, who scored 98, occupies the seventh position, while Jaiswal is ninth with 85.

KL Rahul has gained four places to move to 25th, while Devdutt Padikkal has made one of the biggest advances among Indian batters, climbing 15 places to 39th after scoring 80.

Bavuma has moved up to third in the Test batting rankings after remaining unbeaten on 68, while Rabada has climbed two places to sixth in the bowling rankings. Rabada’s rise follows an impressive eight-wicket haul, underlining South Africa’s strong showing in the latest update.

New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls has gained 10 places to move to 30th among batters, while Glenn Phillips has climbed 13 spots to a career-best 17th. Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy has made a substantial jump of 28 places to 33rd after scoring 137, while Litton Das has risen nine places to 24th. Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has also moved up two spots to 12th.

The latest update has brought changes to the white-ball rankings too, with several England players registering notable gains. In the ODI batting rankings, Ben Duckett has climbed three places to fourth after scoring 133. England fast bowler Gus Atkinson is now 23rd among ODI bowlers, while Liam Dawson has moved up to 39th.

In the T20I batting rankings, Phil Salt occupies sixth position, while Tom Banton has made a significant leap of 26 places to reach 34th. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid is second in the T20I bowling rankings.

--IANS

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