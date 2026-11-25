Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt expressed her gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar as her 2016 coming-of-age drama 'Dear Zindagi' completed 10 years since its release on Wednesday.

Alia took to her official Instagram handle and published the famous Kursi scene from the movie. Providing some context, in the scene, Shah Rukh's character, Dr. Jehangir Khan ("Jug"), explains to Alia's character, Kaira, that it is okay to meet people and explore your options before making a final decision.

Using the Kursi as a metaphor, Dr. Jehangir tells Kiara that we do not buy the first chair we see, but try out multiple chairs. Using the chair as an example, he is trying to make Kiara understand that being in multiple romantic relationships before finding your partner should not be something looked down upon.

Commemorating 10 years of 'Dear Zindagi', Alia wrote in the comment section, "ten years, countless memories and one big thank you. love you zindagi (heart hands emoji) (sic)."

Hit by a massive wave of nostalgia, one of the Insta users wrote in the comment section, "Omg, a whole decade of my girl Kaira! Thank you, @aliaabhatt for giving us a character who feels so much like a kindred spirit. She'll always have a special place in my heart:)"

Another netizen wrote, "10 years of Kaira, and she'll forever be one of Alia's most special characters."

A cybercitizen shared, "@aliaabhatt thank you for being my unpaid therapist, thank you for making me fall in love with zindagi a little more every day."

"Please make something like thisss moree.....", read the fourth comment.

Directed by Gauri Shinde, the movie has been jointly backed by Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shinde under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Hope Productions.

With Alia and SRK in the lead, the film also saw Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar, Yashaswini Dayama, and debutant Rohit Suresh Saraf in ancillary roles.

--IANS

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