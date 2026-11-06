Rashid’s discipline, Ibrahim’s consistency drive Afghanistan U-19 vice-captain Ihsas

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Rashid Khan’s discipline and Ibrahim Zadran’s consistency are something Afghanistan men’s Under-19 vice-captain Faridullah Ihsas wants to bring to his own game during the ongoing Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman.

“I admire Ibrahim Zadran for his consistency, dedication, and also Rashid Khan for his discipline, hard work, experience, and humanity. Ibrahim Zadran has shared his experiences with us. I haven’t met Rashid Khan yet, but Inshallah, I will meet him soon,” Ihsas told IANS in an exclusive conversation facilitated by Sony Sports Network on Friday.

Ihsas said his love for the game took root as a child while growing up in Khost, especially at a time when Afghanistan grew as a side in international cricket. “When our Afghanistan team was in a good situation and began improving as a unit every day, I began supporting them. I have watched and played cricket since childhood and I love cricket.”

As the side’s vice-captain, Ihsas wants to support his team and captain Sohail Khan at every step. “Being named vice-captain is a great honour and responsibility for me. I want to support the captain and my teammates in every situation, as it is a great honour and responsibility for me to be in this leadership role.”

Afghanistan began their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing 113-run win over Bangladesh in their Group B game on Thursday. Amir Hamza (3-23), Noor Ali Niazai (3-29) and Samiullah Mubariz (3-11) were among the wicket-takers to defend the total of 231 by bundling out Bangladesh for 118 in 25.5 overs.

“Yesterday was too good because we won the match against Bangladesh at the start of the Asia Cup. It was very important because the start of the tournament should always happen with a win. It was a really good game for us. Yes, Afghanistan bowlers in yesterday’s match bowled really well because in the first 10 overs, they took five wickets. It was a good bowling performance by them,” he said.

Though Ihsas made 15, he was pleased with the team’s batting effort, led by Shah Faisal Rahimi’s 83. “My batting performance was not that good, but our team performance with the bat was good. This is a good sign for us.”

Afghanistan arrived early in Oman for a bilateral series, and even faced off against Bangladesh last month, which means they come into the continental event on the back of serious game time. “Before this Asia Cup, we played two series - one against Bangladesh and another one against Oman. We have adapted to the pitches, conditions and the weather because we came to Oman last month,” added Ihsas.

Ihsas, known for being technically sound and possessing a classical batting style, also praised head coach Rais Ahmadzai’s efforts in building the side with an eye on the 2028 Men’s Under-19 World Cup. “Our coach Rais Ahmadzai has very rich experience because he has been coaching Afghanistan men’s teams for the last 13-14 years.

“Under his coaching in U-19 cricket, our Afghanistan team reached the semi-finals (in the 2024 and 2026 World Cups). He is sharing his experiences with us. We are happy with Rais Ahmadzai as he is a good coach,” he said.

Ihsas added that cricket was in good health back home. “Everything in Afghanistan is good -- our pitches, conditions, grounds and weather -- because our national team under 19 and also A-teams, all the teams are in good form.”

With the opening win behind them, Ihsas signed off by saying the team’s focus was now on going all the way to winning the trophy. “Yesterday’s match is finished, and we are thinking about the future matches. We are in good form. Our players are in good form.

“Also, we prepared well for this because we came here to Oman much before the Asia Cup started. We are coming off playing against Bangladesh and Oman, which means we are ready for this Asia Cup. Our goal is to win the title and Inshallah, we will get to win the trophy.”

Watch ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 live and exclusive on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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