Ranveer Singh starts 'Pralay' shoot following revocation of Non-Cooperation Directive by FWICE

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Basking in the success of 'Dhurandhar', Ranveer Singh has commenced the shoot for his forthcoming ambitious project ‘Pralay’ in Mumbai.

‘Pralay’ marks Ranveer's first project after the ban imposed on him by the FWICE was lifted.

In May, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a 'Non-Cooperation Directive' against Ranveer following his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s 'Don 3'. As per the ban, more than 4 lakh film workers were instructed not to work with Ranveer.

However, on June 3, FWICE decided to revoke the ban on Ranveer. The decision came after the federation faced pressure from the industry. Additionally, Ranveer had also sent a notice to FWICE.

Shifting our focus back to 'Pralay', touted to be a zombie apocalypse thriller, the much-anticipated drama stars ‘Lokah’ fame actress Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady.

‘Pralay’ is being made under the direction of Jai Mehta, known for his work on ‘Lootere’ and ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, which he co-directed with Hansal Mehta.

The drama will revolve around a relentless odyssey against the terrifying possibility of an end-of-the-world catastrophe.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, ‘Pralay’ shares the journey of survival, courage, and instinct, fighting till the end for what matters the most when the world is near its end.

The shoot for ‘Pralay’ is taking place at live locations in and around Mumbai. It is reported that the makers wish to embrace the physicality and unpredictability of real-world environments.

'Pralay' will also be Ranveer's primary project after the phenomenal success of 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar 2'.

Meanwhile, things are extremely exciting for Ranveer on the personal front as well, as he is all set to welcome his second child with wife Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer and Deepika announced their second pregnancy in April this year.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, the Bollywood couple uploaded a sweet photo of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

--IANS

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