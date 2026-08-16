Surbhi Chandna on her past conflict with Tejasswi Prakash: We go way back

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Surbhi Chandna, spoke about her past misunderstanding with fellow actress Tejasswi Prakash during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

The 'Ishqbaaaz' actress pointed out that she and Tejasswi have a long history and have known each other since the time Tejasswi had not done many reality shows.

Sharing her idea on how the industry members should help one another grow, Surbhi told IANS, "We talk so much about the industry, healthy environment, healthy industry, and work ethics, I feel everyone should work in tandem. We should be appreciative of each other."

The 'Naagin' actress also pointed out that a lot of her old co-stars have featured in her production debut, 'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam'.

"I have a lot of old friends who have worked in 'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam'. I just called them and told them that I wanted them to feature in my show. These are friendships, these are work ethics, these are you working as an industry together," Surbhi shared.

"At times, things go a little up and down, but then you kind of meet together, and you sort it out amongst each other, and then you move ahead", she continued.

She further revealed that she also attended Tejasswi's birthday party, and even Tejasswi came for the success party of their show.

Surbhi also said that her friendship with Tejasswi is very old, and they have known one another since the time when she had not done many reality shows.

"We have each other's numbers, and we also follow one another on Instagram. It is an old friendship," she concluded.

For those who do not know, Surbhi and Tejasswi got into a feud during the promotions of their web series 'Psycho Saiyaan' back in February this year.

Tejasswi allegedly refused to share interviews with Surbhi, making her walk out in tears.

However, the exact reason for Tejasswi’s refusal to do interviews with Surbhi is still not clear.

--IANS

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