Peak bromance: Akshay Kumar birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan oozes substantial warning

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) The iconic Bollywood bromance between superstar Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan is getting back to prominence. On Sunday, the superstar took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself wishing Saif on his birthday.

In the video, which is a promotional piece of content for their upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’, Akshay Kumar can be seen sitting on a chair as he lit a candle on top of a cup cake.

In the video, he said, “Mera hero hai wo, mera hero hai wo. Happy birthday, Saif from Haiwaan”, as he broke into a creepy laugh.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Saif. Have a great one… while you can. Kyunki #Haiwaan aa raha hai”.

The two are set to share the screen in their upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’ bringing back their OG pairing. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster but received good response for its music.

The film went on floors last year. At the time, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with director Priyadarshan.

Earlier, the makers of the film had unveiled the teaser of the film ‘Haiwaan’. It showcases striking silhouettes, looming shadows and fleeting glimpses coming together to create an unsettling sense. The teaser set the stage for an intense and a sinister narrative. As per the imagery in the teaser, Saif appears to be playing a visually impaired person.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. With Priyadarshan at the helm and Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan coming together on the big screen, Haiwaan is poised to be one of the Biggest Theatrical Events of 2026. ‘Haiwaan’ is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film releases theatrically on September 11, 2026.

--IANS

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