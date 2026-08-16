Bangladesh get WTC points table boost after thrashing Australia in Darwin

Darwin, Aug 16 (IANS) Bangladesh achieved one of their greatest moments in international cricket when they stunned a full-strength Australian team in the latter's own backyard with a historic nine-wicket win in Darwin on Sunday. Bangladesh registered their first-ever Test win against the Aussies Down Under, when they chased down a paltry total of 57 on Day 4 of the Test match here at the Marrara Cricket Ground.

Following their famous win, Najmul Hossan Shanto's team has received a shot in its arm in the World Test Championship points table, while the Pat Cummins-led Australian side has suffered a blow to its top place in the nine-team table.

Before the opening Test of the two-match series, the Asian side had a PCT of 58.33, which has now climbed up to 66.67 after their Darwin win. Meanwhile, the Aussies are still on top of the standings, but their PCT has taken a significant hit. Coming into the match, they had a PCT of 87.50, which has now slipped down to 77.78 as they marginally hold the second-placed South Africa behind them, who have a PCT of 75.

New Zealand are placed third behind the previous two finalists with a PCT of 72.22 in six matches, while Bangladesh are fourth. India find themselves in fifth place, tallying a PCT of 48.15 in nine games and are facing Sri Lanka, the sixth-ranked team, in an ongoing two-match Test series. England (24.36), Pakistan (22.22) and West Indies (20.83) round up the remaining three places, respectively.

Coming back to the match, Bangladesh dominated the proceedings for almost the entirety of the match. Led by fast bowler Hasan Mahmud's six-wicket haul, the visitors bowled the mighty Aussies for just 198 in the first innings after the hosts had opted to bat. In reply, Tanzid Hasan Tamim became the first Bangladeshi to hit a Test ton against Australia as his 101 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 65 helped them post a daunting 426 and take a 228-run lead.

In the second essay, Australia put up a much better fight, with Cameron Green turning up good as he smashed a 104, but there was not much resistance from the other batters as they were bowled out for 284, with Mehidy Hasan taking a fifer early on Day 4. The visitors were asked to chase 57, which they did pretty easily, losing just one wicket in the previous innings' centurion, Tanzid Hasan, as Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque remained unbeaten to guide them to a historic win.

--IANS

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