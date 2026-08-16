UGC NET June 2026 answer key released; candidates can raise objections till August 18

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 examination.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their recorded responses and question papers online through the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The release of the provisional answer key allows candidates to match their responses with the answers provided by the NTA, estimate their probable scores and raise objections if they find any discrepancies or incorrect answers in the key.

Candidates have been given time until August 18 to submit challenges against the provisional answer key.

Candidates raising objections will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 for every question challenged.

The objections submitted within the prescribed deadline will be examined by the concerned authorities before the final answer key is prepared and released.

According to the official notice issued by the NTA, provisional answer keys have been uploaded for 84 subjects, and candidates can now check their responses and question papers along with the answer key. However, the provisional answer keys for three subjects -- English, Commerce and Sociology -- will be released separately.

The NTA stated in its official notice, "In respect of the three remaining subjects, namely English, Commerce and Sociology, a committee was constituted to look into the complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers. Based on the recommendations of this committee, a public notice with regard to these 3 subjects is being issued separately, later today."

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 examination can access the provisional answer key by visiting the official UGC NET website. On the homepage, they need to click on the link related to the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key to proceed with the login process.

After clicking on the relevant link, candidates will be required to enter their application number along with their password or date of birth, depending on the login option available.

Once the credentials are successfully submitted, candidates will be able to view their provisional answer key, recorded response sheet and question paper online.

Candidates are advised to carefully compare the answers marked in their recorded response sheet with those mentioned in the provisional answer key.

They can use the information to calculate their expected or probable scores before the declaration of the final results.

If candidates believe that an answer provided in the provisional key is incorrect or notice any discrepancy, they can submit an objection through the designated online process within the given deadline. The challenge fee of Rs 200 per question will have to be paid while submitting each objection.

After reviewing the challenges raised by candidates, the NTA will take the necessary action and prepare the final answer key.

Candidates are advised to download and save copies of their provisional answer key, recorded response sheet and question paper for future reference and for calculating their probable scores before the final results are announced.

--IANS

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