Special, as always: PM Modi shares heartwarming daily routine with 'friends'

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared glimpses of his daily morning routine on social media, posting heartwarming moments of his interactions with peacocks and miniature cattle breeds at his official residence.

The Prime Minister shared videos and moments from the morning of Independence Day, August 15, when the animals and birds, he said, appeared to realise that he would be leaving early to attend the celebrations at the Red Fort. They came early to meet him before he left for the national event.

In the video shared by PM Modi, he can be seen feeding grains to peacocks during his morning walk and exercise routine. He was also seen feeding and gently petting native and miniature cow breeds kept at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Sharing the video on Instagram, PM Modi said, "Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine. Yesterday morning, they somehow realised I'm leaving early so they came to meet me as I was leaving for the Red Fort. Special, as always!"

The peacocks have regularly been seen accompanying the Prime Minister during his early morning walks and exercise sessions in the lawns of his residence.

The Prime Minister also keeps rare, indigenous and miniature cattle breeds at his official residence.

These interactions have previously attracted considerable attention from the public and have often gone viral across social media platforms.

Among the breeds highlighted in connection with PM Modi's interactions is the miniature cattle native to the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The breed is recognised as one of the world's smallest humped cattle breeds, with the animals standing at only around 70 to 90 cm in height.

The latest video once again offered a glimpse into the Prime Minister's personal morning routine, showing his regular interaction with the animals and birds at his residence.

--IANS

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