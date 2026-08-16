Ruhee Dosani calls getting to hug Salman Khan in Alliance a 'dream moment

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) The runner-up of the reality show 'Alliance', Ruhee Dosani, called getting to hug Salman Khan on the show a 'dream moment'.

During her exclusive interaction with IANS, Ruhee recalled her unforgettable experience of meeting Salman during the show.

Expressing her excitement, she told IANS, "That was the best moment of both the show and my life. We had not expected that Salman (Salman Khan) would come to the show and would interact with us."

Ruhee said that getting to hug Salman was a dream moment for her and one she will always cherish.

Praising Salman for his sense of humour, she added, "His humour is fantastic. He is a great personality. I was left absolutely dumbstruck in front of him as I was in shock, but I am so grateful that we shared the same space with him. I am very happy that I got to see him."

"I did a show like Alliance and got to hug Salman Khan, what else do you need?," concluded Ruhee.

Salman entered 'Alliance' as a special guest to show his support to brother Sohail Khan, who had entered the show as a wild-card contestant. All the other contestants also had a great time interacting with Salman.

'Alliance' premiered on 26 June 2026 on Prime Video with Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri, and Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed as contestants.

Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor, and Bali also later entered the show as wildcard entrants.

After entertaining the viewers for 6 weeks, the show concluded on 6 August with Mini Mathur lifting the trophy.

--IANS

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