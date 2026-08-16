Vikram Kochhar says Ranveer Singh has changed the definition of stardom with 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Vikram Kochhar said that Ranveer Singh has successfully managed to change the definition and statistics of stardom with his most recent releases, 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar 2'.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Vikram stated that the star culture is not going anywhere.

When asked about Ranveer Singh being the last of the stars, the 'Sumit Sambhal Lega' actor told IANS, "Such superstars will continue to emerge in the industry. Ranveer has since re-established the definition and statistics of stardom with Dhurandhar."

Vikram also reminded that the South film industry continues to produce stars even today. Citing examples of Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, he went on to add, "You still get stars in the South film industry; there are people who are still becoming stars. Fahadh Faasil is a major example of a person who has become a star. Vijay Sethupathi is also a star. So, I do not think that the star scenario is ever going to end. This is a factor that works, and we also like it."

Talking about 'Dhurandhar', the franchise made under the direction of Aditya Dhar turned out to be a historic blockbuster, together crossing ₹3000 crore worldwide. It is the first Indian film franchise ever to achieve this impressive milestone.

The core cast of the drama includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, along with others in supporting roles.

Along with the movie buffs, 'Dhurandhar' has also received a lot of praise from prominent names in the industry.

Meanwhile, Vikram made his film debut with supporting roles in movies like 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013)' and 'Ghanchakkar (2013)'.

Additionally, he has also done some noteworthy work in OTT with 'Sacred Games', 'Inside Edge', 'Aashram', and most recently, 'Raktanchal'.

--IANS

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