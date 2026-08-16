1st Test: Heavy rain forces early lunch on Day 2 in Galle

Galle, Aug 16 (IANS) Persistent showers forced an early lunch break to be taken on day two of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium here on Sunday, with not a single ball bowled in the opening session due to heavy rain.

The second session is tentatively scheduled to begin at 12:20pm local time and IST, subject to weather conditions and outfield clearance. Rain hit the coastal city during the early morning hours, which led to the entire ground being under covers

Play was originally slated to start at 9:45am, 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled time of 10am to compensate for overs lost to inclement weather on day one. "Update from Galle. Start of play on Day 2 has been delayed due to rain. Stay tuned for further updates," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on its 'X' account.

Although the rain briefly subsided mid-morning to allow the 130-member ground staff to begin removing covers, another spell of downpour returned and dashed hopes of an early start and washed out the first session entirely. With the weather forecast remaining gloomy for rest of the day, the groundsmen face an uphill task to dry the outfield and prepare the playing surface once the weather clears.

Earlier on Saturday, India ended their 20-Test wait for a century from the crucial number three position when left-hander Devdutt Padikkal hit a stroke-filled, unbeaten 131 off 178 balls and take the visitors to a commanding 288/2 in 73 overs in the side’s landmark 600th Test match.

Padikkal found solid support in vice-captain KL Rahul, who despite going into his shell at times, compiled a fluent 77 before being forced to retire hurt due to forearm cramps. Yashasvi Jaiswal was run-out for 32 in a chaotic mix-up, while Indian skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16. Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 27 alongside Padikkal when stumps were called on day one.

Sri Lanka struggled to maintain consistent pressure despite the pitch offering occasional sharp turn for the spinners. With the second new ball just seven overs away, Sri Lanka will face an uphill battle to curtail India's control once play resumes in what is also Galle’s 50th Test match.

--IANS

nr/bc