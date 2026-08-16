Madhoo recalls how Hema Malini joined parliament on the very next day of daughter Esha's wedding

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Madhoo recalled the time when veteran actress and politician Hema Malini joined parliament the very next day after the wedding of her elder daughter Esha Deol.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Madhoo revealed that one of Hema Malini's admirable traits is that she believes in moving forward in life.

The 'Roja' actress had told IANS, "When Esha got married, the very next day, she went to parliament, and she misses Esha. Mothers and daughters are soul sisters. It is not easy when the daughter leaves and goes, and the next day to resume a normal life, but that is Hema Ji. She carries on with life, moves on. So she is amazing as a human being. She inspires me."

Giving another insight into Hema Malini's mindset, Madhoo said that once, when there was a robbery at the 'Dream Girl's house, she simply made a complaint with the police and went on to resume her normal routine.

"Even after something big got stolen from her house, she went to the police station, made the complaints, and the second day she was out traveling."

Madhoo revealed that when she asked her about it, Hema ji had said, "What to do? Maybe in my previous birth, I owed it to him. If they find it, they will give it to me."

For those who do not know, Esha Deol was married to businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012. The couple was together for 11 years before they announced their divorce in early 2024. They have been blessed with two daughters together.

Madhoo is the first cousin of Hema Malini. Her father, P. Raghunathan, is Hema Malini's uncle.

Despite the family ties, Madhoo and Hema Malini have never worked in a movie together.

Talking about Madhoo's career trajectory, she made her Bollywood debut in the hit film 'Phool Aur Kaante' back in 1991, co-starring with Ajay Devgn.

Some of her noteworthy projects also include 'Roja', 'Yoddha', 'Diljale', 'Pehchaan', 'Jaan Se Pyaara', and 'Elaan'.

--IANS

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