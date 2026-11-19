Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth was seen posing for a memorable picture with his grandson, Yathra.

On Thursday, Rajinikanth's elder daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, took to her official Instagram handle and published a photo of Thalaiva and Yathra walking next to each other. The grandfather and grandson looked extremely stylish as they posed with each other.

Thalaiva wore a brown T-shirt with black trousers, which was accompanied by a black sports cap. Yathra accompanied his grandfather in an all-white attire.

For those who do not know, Yathra is the elder son of Aishwarya and versatile actor Dhanush. He was born on 10 October 2006. The couple also has another son, Linga Raja, who was born in 2010. It must be noted that Aishwarya and Dhanush parted ways after 18 years of being married.

Meanwhile, recently, Rajinikanth enjoyed some quality time with his family in Greece.

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth's younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, posted a string of photos of Thalaiava on a holiday with his loved ones.

She took to her official Insta page and posted a couple of pictures of the entire family, including Rajinikanth taking a walk in Athens, Greece.

Sharing the memories with the netizens, Soundarya wrote, "What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! (Three red heart emojis) Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway (sic)."

Rajinikanth and his entire family had flown to Greece to attend the wedding of his relative and celebrated music director, Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh Ravichander got married to Kavya Maran, the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, in a grand ceremony on November 11 this year.

The wedding, which took place in Greece over a two-day period saw several distinguished guests from the industry in attendance.

--IANS

pm/