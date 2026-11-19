New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) India and Italy welcomed the successful conclusion of negotiations on the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and discussed its potential to expand market access, increase trade and investment flows and strengthen supply chains, an official statement said on Thursday.

In this context, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, reaffirmed the shared target of achieving 20 billion euros in bilateral trade by 2029 and emphasised the need to diversify trade and scale up investments.

According to the statement, the ministers reviewed the progress of bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and discussed measures to expand trade, investment, and industrial partnerships.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India–Italy Special Strategic Partnership, building on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029 and the outcomes of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italy in May 2026.

The discussions covered cooperation in automotive and aerospace, Industry 4.0, agriculture and agri-technology, connectivity and energy, critical minerals, science and innovation, culture and tourism, skills development and entrepreneurship.

Both sides highlighted the complementarities between India's growing manufacturing capabilities and skilled workforce and Italy's strengths in advanced manufacturing, engineering, machinery and technology.

Notably, they encouraged greater industry participation, joint ventures, technology partnerships, and integration into global value chains.

During the bilateral meeting, the two ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral economic and commercial relations and discussed ways to further strengthen trade, investment,and industrial cooperation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to translating the vision of the two Prime Ministers into tangible outcomes through sustained engagement and closer business partnerships.

Goyal also addressed the India–Italy Business and Innovation Forum in Rome, which brought together senior government leaders, industry associations and Italian companies, along with around 80 Indian business delegates, including 12 startups.

--IANS

na/