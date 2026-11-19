Tehran, Nov 19 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday defended its actions in response to the US attacks as the country's right to self-defence and urged regional countries to stop the US from using their territory and military bases for actions against Iran, local media reported.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry criticised the US for the recent attacks on areas along Iran's southern coast, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. The ministry said that the Iranian forces attacked US Patriot air defence systems and drone and missile launch platforms at two regional bases used for supporting attacks against Iran.

The ministry said that Iran was targetting sources and infrastructure supporting the US actions and held Washington responsible for the regional consequences of its use of force.

It stressed that allowing the US to use regional territory and facilities for attacks against Iran could be seen as an act of aggression in accordance with international law, IRNA reported. The ministry said that Iran has so far shown restraint and only attacked US military bases and assets in those countries and warned of a decisive response to any renewed aggression against Iran.

On November 15, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that its aerospace force had targeted a US air defence radar station in Bahrain in a drone attack in the preceding hours.

The attack was carried out using six drones against the radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base, marking the second phase of the "decisive and crushing" retaliatory response to the US Army's "flagrant aggression" against Iran, the IRGC said in a statement posted on its official news outlet, Sepah News.

It added that the United States, "which has faced complete failure in its plan to smuggle oil in the Strait of Hormuz under the guise of escorting ships," is now trying to divert the international community's attention through "small and misguided" actions from the reality that the Strait of Hormuz is closed.

"Any aggression by the US enemy will be met with a harsher and more crushing response," the IRGC added.

--IANS

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