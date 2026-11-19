Dhaka, Nov 19 (IANS) Amid rising violence and a worsening law and order situation in Bangladesh, the ancestral home of former interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus was set on fire in Chittagong city, local media reported.

Confirming the incident, Mozammel Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station, told Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo that unidentified individuals had set ablaze to an abandoned room on the ground floor of the house on Wednesday night.

He said that police personnel, who regularly patrolled the area, rushed to the spot after noticing the fire and brought it under control. An investigation is underway to identify those behind the incident, he added.

In a separate incident, the abandoned house of Awami League leader and former lawmaker AKM Shamim Osman was targeted in an arson attack by a group of youths in the Jamtala area of Fatullah in Narayanganj district on Wednesday night.

Citing local sources, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported that around 15-20 youths, led by BNP's student wing Chhatra Dal leader Atikur Rahman Rifat, assembled outside the house.

They put up a photograph of Shamim Osman on the main gate before setting fire to several parts of the property and chanting slogans calling for the execution of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Furthermore, unidentified attackers torched the residences of former Education Minister Dipu Moni and Awami League organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi in two separate incidents in Chandpur district on Wednesday night.

The attacks occurred within half an hour of each other, targeting properties of the two senior Awami League leaders.

The first incident took place around 9 p.m., when attackers reportedly forced their way into Dipu Moni's abandoned third-floor apartment at Kadamtala Market in the Notun Bazar area and set it ablaze.

Lawyer Gazi Dulal, who resides on the fifth floor of the building, said that the arson attack created panic among the residents.

According to him, the apartment had already been severely damaged in an arson attack on August 5, 2024, and the latest incident mostly affected the remnants of the earlier destruction.

About 30 minutes later, at around 9:30 p.m., another group allegedly set ablaze Sujit Roy Nandi's two-storey house in Farakkabad village of Chandpur Sadar upazila.

Firefighters arrived around 11:15 p.m., after the blaze had destroyed much of the property.

Abdullah, an official of the Chandpur Fire Service, said that most of the household furniture had been reduced to ashes before the fire service team reached the location.

As violence continued to spread across Bangladesh, a woman sustained serious injuries in a crude bomb attack in Dhaka on Wednesday evening, while police detained a suspect following twin blasts in the Shyampur area.

Shahjahanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Amirul Islam said that unidentified miscreants hurled a crude bomb from the Khilgaon Flyover. The device exploded on the road, seriously injuring 40-year-old Nasima Begum, who runs a nearby tea stall, Dhaka Tribune reported.

In the other incident, two crude bombs exploded in front of the Dholai Par bus counter in Shyampur, said Shyampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nazrul Islam.

He added that one person was caught red-handed at the scene.

--IANS

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