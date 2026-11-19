Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff joined Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for a post-Chhath Puja cleanliness drive aimed at promoting the cleanliness and conservation of the Yamuna river.

The ‘Karma’ actor, along with Esha Gupta and singer Stebin Ben, participated in the campaign at Munak Nehar in Shalimar Bagh, where they were seen taking part in the cleaning activity. In the video, Jackie Shroff was seen wearing gloves as he actively participated in the cleaning drive, picking up waste and collecting it before disposing of it in a designated area.

During the drive, Jackie highlighted the importance of protecting rivers and water bodies, urging people to be mindful of how they dispose of waste. He stressed that keeping rivers clean was a collective responsibility and called on citizens to take an active role in preserving them for future generations.

Speaking about the initiative, the ‘Border’ actor said, “Cleaning the water and cleaning the river, I think it is everyone's duty. Not for us, but for our children, the whole gang behind us. We had left. Now what we are leaving is in your hands. It is our duty to clean every river.”

He further appealed to people not to throw waste into rivers, particularly those considered sacred and worshipped by devotees.

"Keeping the water clean and cleaning the Yamuna is everyone's responsibility. It is our duty to keep every river clean. We should not dump our waste at the feet of the very goddesses we worship. Please be careful. We consider these rivers goddesses and worship them, don't we?" he added.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative was part of a broader campaign aimed at enhancing cleanliness and expanding green spaces across Delhi. “This is not just about the Munak Canal; it is about all of Delhi, our mother Yamuna, the cleanliness of the city, and making the city green.”

--IANS

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