New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Encouraging industry to leverage India's recent trade agreements and the ‘Reform Express’ momentum to capture overseas opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government has kept its doors open for suggestions, urging businesses to invest in understanding global customer needs, meeting standards, and building distribution networks.

“Our domestic market should not be our comfort zone, as it must give us the confidence to compete in global markets,” PM Modi said while inaugurating the Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam here.

Addressing the gathering on the centenary celebrations of the apex industry chamber, PM Modi noted that while he has attended FICCI events on several occasions earlier, today's milestone is special as the chamber completes 100 years of staying alert, evolving with changing times, and contributing to India's economic journey.

“Today in India, the pace of progress is also the fastest, and the speed of coming out of poverty is also unprecedented,” PM Modi observed.

Emphasising that a nation progresses by honouring farmers, small entrepreneurs, industry, wealth creators, and taxpayers, the Prime Minister detailed pro-business and taxpayer-friendly reforms including cutting the basic corporate tax rate from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, exempting income up to Rs 12 lakh to boost purchasing power, simplifying returns and refunds, and lowering GST rates on numerous goods to stimulate demand.

“Its direct benefit is going to our industry and business houses,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged the pharmaceutical sector to identify domestic manufacturing opportunities and invest in new technology and large production plants to gain global competitiveness. “In finished medicines, we have a strength, and now we will have to build our capability in ingredients as well,” PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister urged industry to identify imported grades, develop manufacturing technologies, and build expertise across the mineral value chain. “We will have to develop the manufacturing capacity for these products in the country as well,” PM Modi said.

Noting that India's share in global agricultural exports stands at just two to two-and-a-half per cent despite its scale while processed food's share in agri-food exports rose from 13 per cent to over 20 per cent over 12 years, the Prime Minister also urged industry to draft a joint strategy aligned with global demand, expand investment in agriculture, and build dependable procurement and product lines for overseas markets.

--IANS

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