Melbourne, Nov 19 (IANS) Australia have bolstered their pace bowling options for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England by calling up Henry Thornton and Riley Meredith for the home assignment, which begins on Saturday in Melbourne.

Thornton, 29, remains in line for his T20I debut as Australia continue to monitor their bowlers' workloads, while Meredith can also make his T20I debut after facing Scotland in 2024.

Thornton and Meredith join Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Mahli Beardman as the pace options in the side, along with all-rounders Jack Edwards and Mitch Owen.

Bartlett and Johnson featured in all three ODIs against England across the past week, which signals that Australia might chop and change their bowling options for the T20Is. Moreover, they are already missing the services of the famous trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, all of whom were rested for the white-ball assignments amidst a busy international calendar for the Aussies.

Thornton, the South Australian speedster, plays for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. He played in only three matches in this BBL after having taken 12 wickets in the previous seasons in eight games.

Meredith has played six T20Is till now and the last of them came during Australia's 2024 tour to Scotland in September.

Dwarshuis was previously added to the squad in place of the injured Nathan Ellis, who continues his recovery from the side strain he suffered in South Africa.

The spin department features Adam Zampa, Joel Davies and Nikhil Chaudhary, while wicketkeeper Sam Harper can also make his debut at his home. Lachlan Shaw, another uncapped is also part of the squad as Australia look to bounce back from the 2-1 ODI series loss to England following the 97-run defeat in Hobart.

Updated Australia T20I squad

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sam Harper, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lachlan Shaw, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Henry Thornton, Riley Meredith, Mahli Beardman, Adam Zampa

--IANS

vm/bc