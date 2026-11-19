Islamabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Two police personnel were killed in separate attacks in Bannu city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the past 24 hours, local media reported on Thursday.

Police said that the first incident took place near an Afghan refugee camp in Bannu after unidentified assailants opened fire at an Elite Force Head Constable. He was posted at Bannu Central Jail and was reportedly on duty when the attack took place, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

The second attack took place near Taziri Chowk in Basi Khel, where unidentified assailants kidnapped the Constable and later killed him. The body of the deceased, who was serving as DSP's Personal Security Officer, was found in the Karwan Khor area. Police have started a probe into the incident.

The incident took place amid a rise in attacks targeting Pakistani law enforcement personnel, especially in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last week, one police officer was killed, and three others were abducted after armed assailants targeted a police checkpost at Shah Almas Pir Pahari in Hangu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

District Police Officer Salahuddin Kundi said that the armed assailants targeted the Shah Almas Pir Pahari post and opened fire, The Express Tribune reported.

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of law enforcement personnel rushed to the spot. However, the armed assailants fled from the spot. The three abducted police personnel were safely recovered through efforts involving police, tribal elders and the district administration.

On September 28, three traffic police personnel were killed after their mobile van was attacked by unidentified assailants in the Wazirabad Bazaar area of Tank district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a senior police official, Pakistan-based another daily Dawn reported.

District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said that three traffic police personnel died on the spot after their mobile van came under attack by armed men, Dawn reported. He said that armed men had taken away the police vehicle, which was later recovered, adding that two passers-by were injured in the attack and taken to hospital for treatment.

--IANS

akl/rad