Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak believes the other seamers in the attack have plenty to learn from Jasprit Bumrah’s ability to adapt his line and length to the conditions, admitting that India could have bowled straighter to Glenn Phillips after the New Zealand batter capitalised on scoring opportunities through the off side on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.

Bumrah was India’s standout bowler with figures of 3/52, but New Zealand recovered from 70/5 to reach 243/5 at stumps, courtesy of an unbeaten 173-run partnership between Henry Nicholls and Phillips. The latter’s 94 not out included several productive shots through the point and cover-point regions, prompting questions about whether India’s other fast bowlers could have adjusted their approach sooner.

Kotak acknowledged that Bumrah’s execution and ability to make adjustments offered a learning opportunity for the rest of the attack, while pointing out that the other bowlers were still gaining experience.

“Bumrah, not only with his line length, the amount of movement he gets, and the way his ball talks, has that skill. I felt maybe we could have bowled a little more on the stump to Phillips because he got a lot of runs on offside, point area, and cover point, and third-main area,” Kotak told the media at the press conference after Day 1.

He added that having a senior bowler of Bumrah’s calibre in the side was an advantage for the younger members of the attack, who could observe and learn from his methods.

“But other bowlers also, are not so experienced. So they are also learning. But you are definitely right that we can learn from the way Bumrah bowls and he adjusts the things and the skill he possesses. When you have a senior bowler like that, it’s definitely a lot of learning for other bowlers as well. So there’s no doubt about that,” he added.

Bumrah’s influence was also evident in the workload he shouldered, finishing with 17 overs on the day. However, Kotak dismissed the suggestion that India were overly dependent on the senior pacer, pointing out that the four seamers had shared the workload relatively evenly.

“See, Bumrah is such a bowler that whichever team he is in, that team will be dependent on him. His skills are like that. Secondly, if you noticed, the overs were divided like 17-15-15-15 between the bowlers. So it is not that Bumrah bowled 30 overs and everyone else bowled 10-10.”

Kotak also explained that Bumrah was given adequate recovery time between spells, an important consideration for fast bowlers operating in demanding conditions.

“But I think he has unbelievable skills. So whenever the team thinks that it is the right time, but I don’t think it is that Bumrah bowled back-to-back. Because he also needs that recovery time. Fast bowlers, after bowling a 5-over spell, need recovery time. So I think every spell, when he came back, he had enough recovery time, and he bowled.”

Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, endured an expensive outing, conceding 58 runs in 16 overs without taking a wicket. Asked about the contrast between Bumrah’s control and Prasidh’s returns, Kotak defended the latter’s attacking approach and urged against judging him on a single performance.

“And Prasidh, being an attacking bowler, we actually know that he can go for a little more runs than others. But that is the choice you make. So in Lanka, when he bowls a good spell and gets 2-3 wickets in a short time, people like it. When he goes for few runs, people don’t like it.”

Kotak said a bowler’s performance should be assessed over a longer period rather than through the lens of one difficult day.

“So that is, you can’t just comment like that on a bowler based on one day. Criticise what you like today, and appreciate what you like tomorrow. I don’t think I would look at things like that.”

India also introduced Washington Sundar in the 42nd over, with the off-spinner returning figures of 0/38 from 16 overs. Kotak said the move was influenced by the need to manage the workload of a four-seamer attack and maintain control from one end as the New Zealand batters began rebuilding.

“Both the things. In over rate, any team with 4 fast bowlers will have to bring a few spinners. Washi bowled well. He gave that control.”

He explained that the fast bowlers had already put in substantial work on the opening day, making it important to have a spinner who could contain the scoring while the seamers continued to look for wickets.

“And the bowlers too, more than 15-17 overs, the fast bowlers too, on day one, and particularly when the run was not going in the spinners, so you have to hold one end where the run does not leak and the other end where the fast bowlers can attack. So I think that went well actually.”

Kotak also reiterated that New Zealand’s left-handed top order influenced the decision to select Washington ahead of Ravindra Jadeja. With four left-handed batters in the top order, India preferred an off-spinner for the contest.

“We picked an off-spinner because they have four left-handers at the top. Not only the first inning, obviously, but their second inning. So, keeping all that in mind, that decision was taken. That is what I said. That’s why we took that decision.”

While acknowledging Jadeja’s credentials as an all-rounder, Kotak said the management considered Washington the better fit for the combination in these conditions.

“And he can also bat well. Jaddu is obviously an unbelievable all-rounder. He has done so well. But at the time, if you feel for this match, this is a better combination, so we went with this combination.”

India had made early inroads after opting to bowl, reducing New Zealand to 60/4 at lunch and 70/5 shortly after the break. However, Nicholls’ unbeaten 113 and Phillips’ 94 not out turned the innings around, leaving the visitors to break the sixth-wicket partnership on the second morning.

--IANS

vi/