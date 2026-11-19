New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) OPEC no longer sets the world oil price and in 2026, it lost both its physical grip with the choking of the Strait of Hormuz and its institutional cohesion with the UAE's exit from the cartel, according to a paper published in Global Outlook.

The market that replaces OPEC is multipolar: US shale supplies the marginal barrel, Russia sells through a shadow fleet outside Western rules, and sanctions policy in Washington now moves more oil than quota policy in Vienna.

India sits at the hinge of this system. As the world's third-largest crude importer, it buys from all of the three sources, and through Reliance's 1.4 million barrels per day (b/d) Jamnagar complex, it converts sanctioned, discounted or stranded crude into fuels for the Western markets, the report states.

The paper highlights that Russian oil has not been removed from the global market, but only rerouted. Price caps were lowered to $44.10 per barrel from February 2026, yet 60 per cent of Russia's seaborne oil moved on sanctioned shadow tankers in October 2026.

India's purchase of Russian oil is happening due to the crisis situation and is not based on ideology. India pledged in February 2026 to stop buying Russian oil in return for an 18 per cent US tariff. After Hormuz closed, Russian crude rose to a record 2.8 million b/d, about 55 per cent of imports, in July 2026, aided by US waivers, the paper points out.

OPEC's pricing power is structurally weaker than at any point since 1973. The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, choked Hormuz flows from about 20 million b/d to almost zero; the UAE left OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1, 2026; and OPEC+ quota increases this year stayed largely on paper.

The US is now the system's swing supplier. US crude output averaged a record 13.6 million b/d in 2025, about 40 per cent above Russia or Saudi Arabia, and the EIA forecasts a record 13.8 million b/d in 2026.

The paper highlights that Jamnagar is India's strategic asset. Its segregated export refinery keeps EU and US product markets open; its heavy-crude cokers have made India the largest destination for Venezuelan oil, after the US ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro from power and took over control of the country’s oil and gas fields.

The paper further states that India should keep optionality across Russia, the Americas and the Gulf, and treat refining complexity, storage and payment channels as instruments of foreign policy.

--IANS

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