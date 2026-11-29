Chennai, Nov 29(IANS) The makers of director Rathna Kumar's superhit Tamil film, 'Meyaadha Maan', which featured actors Vaibhav and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, have now announced a sequel to the film titled 'Meyaadha Maan 2'.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the official announcement about the project, director Lokesh Kanakaraj's production house G Squad, which is producing the film along with Karthikeyan Santhanam's Stone Bench Productions, wrote, "After #RX, the magic continues. We proudly reunite with @MrRathna and @stonebenchers for our next big production — #MeyaadhaMaan2. @actor_vaibhav @priya_Bshankar @Actress_Indhuja

@actorvivekpra. Double the fun, romance, and madness."

For the unaware, the film 'Meyaadha Maan', directed by Rathna Kumar and starring Vaibhav and Priya Bhavani Shankar, had gone on to emerge a superhit, nearly 10 years ago, when it first released. Now, the makers of the film have decided to make a sequel.

Giving details about the sequel, director Rathnakumar said, "It's been almost 10 years since 'Meyaadha Maan' first released. From then, until now, I have directed three films -- 'Aadai', 'Gulugulu' and '29' and worked as a writer with Lokesh Kanakaraj on films like 'Master', 'Vikram', and 'Leo'.

However, wherever I went, people kept citing 'Meyadha Maan' as their favorite and kept asking me when I would make a movie like that again or when a sequel to that film was bound to release."

Stating that he did not have an answer to fans then as he did not have a story in mind then, the director said, "I wasn't interested in repeating what I had already done. However, after the release of my film '29', several people who watched the film told me that incidents similar to the ones they had seen in the film had occurred in their lives as well. That sparked an idea and I began to wonder if I should make 'Meyaadha Maan 2'."

Rathna Kumar went on to disclose that when he started working on the idea, it began to evolve in such a way that it was completely new and at the same time, a continuation of the first part.

"Meyaadha Maan's music and songs were well-received. Similarly, this movie will also be discussed for its music," he said and added that Vaibhav, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Indhuja and Vivek Prasanna, who had played the core characters of the first part, would reprise their roles in the second part as well.

"Besides these actors, some new characters will also be seen in the sequel. This film won’t be a traditional sequel or made in any conventional way. It will be a stand alone film," he informed and added that the unit planned to start shooting soon and that the film would hit screens next year.

--IANS

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