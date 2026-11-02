‘Pune Metro Phase-II to strengthen city connectivity with several new stations’

Pune, Nov 2 (IANS) Pune is set for a major expansion of its Metro network, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for Phase-II projects worth approximately Rs 13,500 crore on November 3. The ceremonies will be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

Speaking ahead of the event, Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), invited citizens to witness the landmark occasion and outlined the key features of the proposed expansion.

“On November 3, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, along with the Governor of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers and other dignitaries, will participate in two ceremonies at the Balewadi Sports Complex. These will include the inauguration of Line 3 and the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Pune Metro Phase-II,” Hardikar said.

Explaining the Phase-II expansion, he said the project would include extensions of the existing Line 2 corridor, connecting Vanaz to Chandani Chowk on the western side and Ramwadi to Vitthalwadi via Wagholi on the eastern side. The combined extension will cover approximately 12 kilometres and feature 13 stations.

The second major component involves the development of Line 4 and its spur, Line 4A, which will significantly improve connectivity across Pune's residential, commercial and IT hubs.

According to Hardikar, the main corridor will connect Khadakwasla to Kharadi Bypass through Sinhagad Road, Swargate, Shankar Sheth Road, Hadapsar and Magarpatta. An additional spur will connect Manik Baug to the SNDT station at Nal Stop.

“The entire Line 4 corridor, along with its spur, will have a combined length of approximately 31 kilometres and 27 stations. The total estimated cost of these two expansion projects is around Rs 13,500 crore. I am delighted that their foundation stones will be laid by the Prime Minister,” the MD said.

The proposed expansion is expected to strengthen Pune's public transport network, improve east-west and north-south connectivity and provide commuters with better access to major residential, commercial and employment centres across the city.

--IANS

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