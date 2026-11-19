New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson feels that the public pressure for Pat Cummins to "step down as Test captain will be too much" following Cameron Bancroft's claims on the infamous Sandpapergate.

Bancroft, the on-screen implementer of the sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test, wrote a 4000-word column for The West Australian, where he made explosive claims that the "whole team" knew about the use of the object during the match and it was not just the three punished, Steve Smith, David Warner and himself, who were aware of it.

Now, former speedster Johnson published a column in the same publication, questioning Cummins' captaincy and stating that he "believes in Bancroft's account" of the controversy.

This comes amid Cummins' continuous denial of being aware of the scandal as he rubbished Usman Khawaja's claims, calling them "complete and utter nonsense" during a 70-minute press conference last week.

"I believe Bancroft’s account. It comes across as real, and I could feel the words as he was saying them. He came across as himself, and he has nothing to lose now. It also lines up with the most detailed accounts we’ve heard from other players," Johnson wrote in his column for The West Australian.

Cummins denied Khawaja's claims last week, and his agent Neil Maxwell, on Thursday, stated that the captain's "position hasn't changed in eight years".

Meanwhile, Johnson feels that the heat on the skipper is "now immense" and can't see him holding his Test captaincy. "The pressure on Cummins is now immense. I think he will still try to stand by what he has said and his statement with all of the bowlers back in 2021.

"But I think the public pressure for Cummins to stand down as Test captain now will be too much. I just can’t see how his captaincy and personal brand survives this.

"It feels like support for Cummins and Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon and their version of events is now at its lowest point. And it’s all affecting our summer of cricket already," he added in his column.

Meanwhile, the ex-pacer also sympathised with young Aussies facing media fire over the scandal, saying they were too young at the time. Recently, Cooper Connolly was asked about the scandal, and then Jack Edwards was sent for media duties after the series, as stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh did not confront the questions.

"Cooper Connolly was asked about sandpaper and the players involved before the final one-day international against England. He doesn’t need those questions. He was in school when it happened.

"Connolly should be enjoying this, playing cricket for Australia, the game that’s meant to be passed on to the next generation with joy and excitement.

"Then the Australian captain, Mitch Marsh, didn’t front the presser after the series. That job went to Jack Edwards, a young, inexperienced player left to take on the media," he added.

Johnson also asked Cricket Australia to do more than open an "independent forum" for those willing from the 2018 series to come and speak on the scandal.

"It puts Cummins’ 70-minute press conference in question. It puts the brand and profile players have built since 2018 in question. It asks again why only four bowlers signed that statement? The coaches and what they knew is in question again. It’s one big ball of knots.

"There’ll be variations of what happened in 2018. Everyone remembers things a little differently. But in the end, the truth is the truth.

"I don’t have all the answers. I used to be angry, annoyed and frustrated, and I struggled with the gut feeling that we were never told the full story. Journalists will have a field day. Podcasts will give us the good, the bad and everything in between. Former players will do the same, me included.

"CA needs to do more than a safe-space forum. It’s owed to the fans, and they’ve had enough, like many of us. The investigation failed at the one thing it was meant to do, end this eight years ago with the right outcome. We want the truth, we want answers. But we also wish we had moved on all that time ago," he said.

--IANS

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