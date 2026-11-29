Liverpool, Nov 29 (IANS) Liverpool and Everton played out a 1-1 draw in an intense Merseyside derby in the Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, with both sides settling for a point after an evenly contested encounter.

Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool an early lead in the fifth minute with a powerful low strike, but Jeremie Frimpong’s own goal brought Everton back into the contest before half-time.

Liverpool started brightly and took the lead with their first meaningful attack of the match. Jeremy Jacquet played the ball forward, and after Everton defender Jake O’Brien’s clearance, Florian Wirtz collected possession and set up Szoboszlai. The midfielder made no mistake as he fired the ball into the bottom corner.

Everton looked to respond through James Garner, whose free-kick from just outside the box was kept out by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The hosts gradually found their rhythm and drew level in the 27th minute. Kieran Dewsbury-Hall delivered a dangerous free-kick into the Liverpool six-yard box, and Frimpong accidentally turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear it.

Everton enjoyed a spell of pressure after the equaliser, but Liverpool created opportunities to regain their advantage before the break.

Liverpool began the second half on the front foot, with captain Virgil van Dijk heading a Szoboszlai corner over the crossbar.

However, clear opportunities were limited as both teams struggled to establish control in midfield. Everton came close to taking the lead when Dewsbury-Hall’s volley inside the penalty area was blocked by Jacquet.

Liverpool responded through Alexis Mac Allister, who headed a Frimpong cross over the bar. Wirtz also tested Pickford from distance, but the Everton goalkeeper made a comfortable save.

Dewsbury-Hall had another opportunity after a corner, but his effort from inside the box struck teammate Thierno Barry.

Liverpool increased the pressure in the closing stages in search of a winner. Substitute Ronald Araujo came close to connecting with a dangerous Szoboszlai cross before sending a volley wide from a corner.

Isak had one final opportunity to snatch all three points for Liverpool, but his shot from inside the box went wide as the contest ended in a draw.

--IANS

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