New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya will undergo final medical assessments on his injured shoulder to determine whether he can feature in Sunday’s crucial Premier League home fixture against Manchester City.

The Spain international remains doubtful for the high-profile encounter after sustaining the injury during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Newcastle United last weekend, which forced him to leave the field.

According to the BBC, Raya missed Arsenal’s 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, with initial concerns suggesting that he could be sidelined for around two weeks. However, the goalkeeper has not been ruled out of Sunday’s contest, with optimism growing over his potential availability.

Raya has returned to training at Arsenal’s Hertfordshire training centre in recent days, encouraging ahead of the Manchester City fixture. However, his participation will depend on the outcome of the final medical checks and receiving clearance from the club’s medical team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had also offered an encouraging update on the goalkeeper’s condition on Friday, expressing hope that Raya would recover in time for the encounter.

Asked whether Raya had a chance of featuring against City, Arteta replied, “Yes,” while indicating that the club would continue assessing the situation until matchday. “We still have a few hours before the game so we’re just trying to get everybody back,” he told reporters.

Arsenal’s clash against Man City carries considerable significance in the Premier League title race. Arsenal currently lead the 2026-27 standings with 28 points from 11 matches, having recorded nine wins, one draw and one defeat.

Manchester City are third with 22 points from the same number of matches and will look to close the gap on the league leaders.

Raya’s availability would be a significant boost for Arsenal, with the Spanish goalkeeper having established himself as a key figure in Arteta’s side and having won the Premier League Golden Glove award three times.

Meanwhile, young midfielder Max Dowman is available for Premier League selection again after completing his three-match suspension following a red card against Fleetwood Town.

--IANS

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