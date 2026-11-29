Luanda, Nov 29 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Angola, Vidhu P. Nair, met the African country's Minister of External Relations, Tete Antonio, and discussed the forthcoming Joint Commission Meeting, the Indian Embassy in Luanda said.

The two sides also explored ways to further strengthen the longstanding and friendly ties between the two nations.

"Ambassador met H.E. Mr. Tete Antonio, Minister of External Relations of Angola and discussed about the forthcoming Joint Commission Meeting between India and Angola. They explored prospects for further strengthening the longstanding and friendly relations between India and Angola," the Indian Embassy in Angola posted on X.

The meeting comes a year after President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Angola, the first by an Indian head of state to the African nation, which coincided with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In November last year, President Murmu held talks with her Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco in Luanda, where the two leaders agreed to continue working together to deepen cooperation in areas including energy partnership, infrastructure, defence, health, agriculture and digital technologies.

"The President reiterated India's commitment to being a reliable partner in Angola's development journey, bilaterally as well as in the broader framework of the India-Africa Forum Summit," the President's Secretariat said in a statement on X then.

Antonio had received President Murmu at the airport on her arrival in Luanda, and she later attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence on November 11.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Angola signed an agreement to establish the Joint Commission on January 30, 2017, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Antonio co-chaired its first meeting virtually on September 7, 2020.

"Both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to diversify the trade relations. Discussions included cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, defence, agriculture, food processing, digitisation and telecom," the MEA's bilateral brief stated.

--IANS

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