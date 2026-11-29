Dhaka, Nov 29 (IANS) As Bangladesh grapples with an unprecedented measles outbreak, three more children have died from measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours till 8 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, pushing the number of fatalities in 2026 to 1,389, local media reported.

The three latest fatalities from the disease were identified as suspected and were recorded in Dhaka, Sylhet, and Mymensingh, with one death in each division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). After the latest fatalities, the total number of suspected measles deaths has risen to 1,283, while the number of confirmed deaths remained unchanged at 106, the Dhaka Tribune said.

As many as 1,269 suspected measles cases were reported in Bangladesh till Sunday morning, raising the suspected cases in the country to 265,074. During the same period, 79 new confirmed measles cases were reported, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 26,687.

As many as 237,647 suspected measles patients have been admitted to hospitals in Bangladesh since March 15. Among them, 228,495 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to the DGHS.

Last month, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the measles "epidemic" was the result of "state negligence" and the collapse of the decades-old immunisation system.

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Hasina accused the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration of disrupting vaccine procurement through its political and administrative decisions, leading to a considerable immunisation gap.

She alleged that Bangladesh's measles-rubella vaccine stocks were exhausted in March 2026, followed by a sharp decline in vaccination coverage.

She also claimed that the authorities failed to launch a supplementary vaccination campaign at the scheduled time.

Hasina also criticised Prime Minister Tarique Rahman-led BNP government, alleging that the authorities failed to take adequate action after the severity of the outbreak became evident.

"More than one thousand children dying from a preventable disease is not an ordinary administrative failure," she added.

The former Prime Minister called for uninterrupted vaccine supplies, targeted immunisation campaigns for vulnerable communities, real-time disease monitoring, expanded paediatric healthcare facilities and an independent probe into the alleged procurement and vaccination failures.

--IANS

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