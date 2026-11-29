New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Government sources have rejected the Opposition's allegations that the proposed delimitation exercise could lead to a reduction in Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, asserting that the proposed 50 per cent increase in the total number of seats would instead lead to an increase in reserved constituencies for these communities.

Sources also said that SC and ST women would also receive proportional representation under the proposed framework, ensuring that the expansion in legislative representation benefits women from these communities as well.

They said the proposed legislation provides for an increase in the overall number of seats and there is no question of SC/ST representation declining under the exercise, as alleged by the Opposition.

Sources said the increase in the overall strength of Legislatures would be reflected in the number of reserved seats as well.

With the Delimitation Bill set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, government sources also strongly rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the Centre could resort to gerrymandering to manipulate constituency boundaries, asserting that the exercise would be elaborate, transparent and strictly governed by constitutional provisions and established legal procedures.

Questioning the Congress leader's criticism, sources said delimitation was a constitutional requirement envisaged by B.R. Ambedkar, who had recognised that the exercise would be necessary from time to time to ensure equitable representation and uphold the principle of equal value of every citizen's vote.

They said the process would involve extensive consultations, adherence to prescribed rules and regulations, and intensive public hearings before any final decision is taken. The entire exercise is expected to take around two-and-a-half years to complete.

"How can such a detailed and meticulous process be used to illegally alter constituencies?" sources asked, rejecting allegations of politically motivated manipulation.

Government sources also accused Rahul Gandhi of misrepresenting the geographical realities of Assam while making allegations of gerrymandering.

They said the Congress leader had failed to provide the historical and geographical context behind the delimitation exercise in the Northeastern state.

Sources added that delimitation in Assam took place after a gap of 47 years, with immigration-related concerns and the agitation in the state among the factors that had delayed the exercise.

They said it was only after the completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise that delimitation could be undertaken in Assam.

They added that the state's difficult geographical terrain and connectivity challenges had to be taken into account while determining constituency boundaries.

In several areas, places that appear geographically close on a map may require people to travel long and circuitous routes because of difficult terrain and inadequate connectivity.

Similar geographical considerations were relevant in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in its hilly and remote areas, sources said, accusing Rahul Gandhi of presenting an incomplete picture of the delimitation exercise there as well.

They added that such geographical realities were not unique to Assam or Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, where difficult mountainous terrain and accessibility constraints may also influence constituency demarcation.

Sources said that constituency boundaries cannot be determined merely on the basis of geographical distance and must take into account ground realities, including terrain, accessibility and connectivity, to ensure effective representation of people.

The government's response comes amid escalating political tensions over the proposed legislation, with Rahul Gandhi questioning the Centre's intentions and alleging that delimitation could be used to influence electoral representation.

Sources, however, asserted that the exercise would be conducted entirely within the constitutional framework, with transparency and public participation at every crucial stage, and that the allegations being levelled by the Opposition were without basis.

--IANS

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