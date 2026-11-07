Pranavi Urs shoots even-par in China as Spaniard Galmes and Heath share lead

Shenzhen (China), Nov 7 (IANS) Pranavi Urs played another even-par round of 73 at the 2026 Aramco China Championship. Pranavi, the Asian Games gold medallist, now has rounds of 73-72-73 and is 1-over for 54 holes to be tied-57th, with one more round to go at the Mission Hills World Cup course in Shenzhen.

Pranavi once again had two birdies and two bogeys and was in the second group in the morning to go out from the first tee. She birdied the fifth but dropped shots on the ninth and the 16th. She picked a second birdie on the 18th and finished at even par on the Par-73 course.

Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes and England’s Charlotte Heath sit tied at the top of the leaderboard on 16-under-par with one round left to play at the 2026 Aramco China Championship. Sobron was in a share of second place overnight and fired a round of 68 (-5) on the World Cup Course on day three.

The Spaniard made her first birdie on the second hole before a dropped shot on the fourth; she then made back-to-back birdies on holes five and six.

Sobron made another birdie on eight before a pair of birdies on holes 10 and 11; another dropped shot on 15 was soon forgotten with a birdie on 17. The 32-year-old co-leads on 16-under-par with 18 holes to play and is in search of her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

England’s Heath was bogey-free on the third day of action in China, making birdies at the fifth and 10th holes. The LET rookie then rolled in three consecutive birdies to finish her round in style and move to the top of the leaderboard alongside Sobron on -16.

England’s Mimi Rhodes is in solo third place just one shot behind the leading duo after a round of 68 (-5). The three-time LET winner only dropped one shot on the 13th hole, making birdies on the second, sixth, 10th, 11th and 15th holes.

Czechia’s Sara Kouskova is in outright fourth place on 14-under-par after a flawless round of 68 (-5) in Shenzhen. England’s Annabell Fuller is in fifth place on 13-under-par after a 71 (-2), with Chinese quartet Ruixin Liu, Yujie Liu, Shiyuan Zhou and Liqi Zeng all in a tie for sixth place one shot further back.

England’s Alice Hewson, Germany’s Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Thailand’s Nook Sukapan and Spain’s Ana Peláez Triviño are T10 with one round remaining.

The final round will begin at 7.35 am (local time) at Mission Hills China, with the leaders teeing off at 11.45 am on the World Cup Course.

--IANS

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