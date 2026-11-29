Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Prakash Raj has made a scathing attack against the union government. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself talking to the camera, as he spoke about the Delimitation Bill, which is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.

He said in the video, “Hi friend, what's up? Are you happy? Delimitation Bill to be passed tomorrow in the Parliament. What a masterstroke, man. Love your game. 6 months ago, the Bill was in the Parliament, but in six months, what a game. What did you do? With the help of the Gyanu (Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner of India) you won the Bengal Elections. You bought the MPs, who defeated you because of the public mandate, and included them in a small park and took their votes”.

He further mentioned, “I don't know how much you paid those MPs but, you bought them. What did you do to the opposition parties? Threatening them with some cases, saving them. You're a washing machine? Got their vote also. What did you all have to do in 6 months? But one thing is true. The youth of this country, the citizens of this country, and I are watching this drama, we are understanding”.

“But one thing I need to thank you so much for. We will know the faces of the traitors who are against the federal spirit of this country, who are against the democratic values of this country. We have seen their faces. So the game is on. Now we know who is against this country, and is with you, and we are here. It will be interesting tomorrow. Game on”, he added.

Earlier, the delimitation bill failed to get passed in the Lok Sabha in the form of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. The Union Cabinet approved a revised Delimitation (2nd) Bill, 2026 and Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 on November 27, 2026 ahead of a special Lok Sabha sitting scheduled for November 30, 2026. M K Stalin of DMK and NCP–SP have now given their nod for the bill to be passed in Lok Sabha.

--IANS

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