Tehran, Nov 29 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that the government is pursuing diplomatic efforts and hopes they will yield results, but stressed that the country will not submit to aggression, threats or bullying.

"We are trying to pursue negotiations through rational engagement, but we will not bow to aggression or whatever hostile actions our enemies take. We will not accept humiliation and will stand firm against coercion and bullying," Pezeshkian said while addressing members of the board of trustees of Tehran's bazaar and trade unions, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

He said that Iran's enemies are seeking to fuel public dissatisfaction, unrest and divisions in the country, calling for collective efforts to prevent them from achieving their goal.

"If we join hands together, we can overcome the crisis, and the country's problems can be resolved through unity and cooperation," the Iranian President said.

According to the report, Pezeshkian said the enemy's air, sea and land blockade was aimed at forcing the Iranian people into submission, but expressed confidence that national solidarity and the country's domestic capabilities would help Iran overcome the pressure.

He noted that Iran's adversaries had also faced serious difficulties during the US-Israeli war against the country, adding that the outcome of the recent elections had demonstrated this.

Meanwhile, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said on Sunday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot demand inspections of facilities targeted by military attacks while refusing to condemn such attacks.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to an exhibition showcasing the achievements of Iran's nuclear industry, Eslami dismissed media allegations targeting the country's nuclear programme and reaffirmed the full transparency of its nuclear activities, IRNA reported.

He said Iran's decision to build some of its nuclear facilities underground was not meant to conceal their activities but was driven by security concerns after nearly three decades of threats and attacks by the US-Israeli front against the country's nuclear industry.

Eslami noted that all Iranian nuclear facilities, regardless of their location, have been under the supervision of the IAEA.

Criticising what he called the agency's double standards, he said that as long as the IAEA refuses to condemn military attacks, it cannot demand inspections of facilities that remain under threat and have been targeted under the pretext of ensuring the "continuity of knowledge".

--IANS

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