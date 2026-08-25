Prakash Raj says his ‘Jagamae Sangeetham’ character is driven by fear of losing a legacy

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Prakash Raj, who essays the role of Shastri in the upcoming streaming series ‘Jagamae Sangeetham’, has said that his character is driven by fear of losing a legacy that has defined generations before him.

The trailer of the series was unveiled on Tuesday, and brings to life a tale of family, tradition, and self-discovery, where the timeless beauty of Carnatic music forms the emotional core of a story about legacy, love, and finding one's own voice.

Talking about his part in the show, Prakash Raj said, "What fascinated me about Shastri was that, beneath all his discipline and conviction, he is a father trying to protect everything he holds dear. He’s not driven by ego as much as by fear of losing a legacy that has defined generations before him. That emotional complexity, as well as the opportunity to explore how music can heal, divide, and ultimately bring people together, drew me to this role”.

The series is set in the temple town of Vaikuntapuram, and follows two contrasting worlds. On one side is Balu, the gifted grandson of a revered musician, Shastri Garu, who struggles to uphold a celebrated musical lineage while searching for his own voice.

He further mentioned, “Working with Surya Pratap, an extraordinary cast, and Prime Video has been a fulfilling experience for me, and I hope audiences connect with the soul of this story as much as we did”.

The series is inspired by ‘Bandish Bandits’, and also stars Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty in the lead, alongside Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi, in key roles.

Madhubala said, "The honesty portrayed in the relationships within the ‘Jagamae Sangeetham’ universe is what I connected with the most. Every family carries love, silence, misunderstandings, and sacrifices that often go unspoken, and this series captures those emotions with remarkable sensitivity. While music gives the story its soul, it is ultimately the people and their relationships that stay with you”.

“Working with Prakash Raj again, collaborating with a wonderful cast, and being part of a story that celebrates both culture and human emotion have been truly rewarding. I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to experience this culturally rich world, its music, and the emotional bonds that lie at the heart of this story on Prime Video”, she added.

The series is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Gold Box Entertainment.

The series is set to stream on September 4 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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