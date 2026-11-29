New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's growing participation in fitness and sports, noting that the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative under the Fit India Movement had completed 100 editions, while also congratulating Indian athletes for their recent achievements at international sporting events.

Addressing the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi encouraged people to make cycling a regular part of their fitness routine and spoke about the growing popularity of the initiative, which was launched in December 2024.

"I am happy to note that the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative under the 'Fit India' movement has completed 100 editions. Since its inception in December 2024, there hasn't been a single Sunday when it hasn't been organised. More than 37 lakh people across over 30,000 locations have joined it. There is more good news from Pune: the 2032 UCI Road World Championship will be organised there," the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke about India's achievements in various sporting disciplines, saying the country was consistently reaching new milestones on the international stage.

Highlighting football and badminton, PM Modi noted that the Indian football team had won the SAFF Championship for a record 10th time, while shuttler Lakshya Sen had secured consecutive Super 500 titles in Germany and Japan.

He also pointed out that Lakshya Sen had become the first Indian player to win the Kumamoto Masters, marking another significant achievement for Indian badminton.

The Prime Minister further praised India's leading badminton players, mentioning that P.V. Sindhu had added another title to the country's sporting achievements by winning the Hylo Open.

He also drew attention to the upcoming eighth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

"Another major opportunity awaits our young champions: the 8th Khelo India Youth Games will be held across six cities in Telangana from December 11 to 22. I wish all the players and athletes the very best -- keep playing, keep blossoming!" he said.

With winter setting in across several parts of the country, PM Modi also urged people to remain conscious of their health and fitness despite the change in weather.

He said the Fit India Movement should continue to be promoted with enthusiasm and encouraged citizens to maintain regular physical activity.

"Also, keep in mind my advice to reduce the use of oil in your diet by 10 per cent. Obesity is a major challenge for our country; we must never ignore it. Rising obesity leads to various health issues, so it is essential to remain mindful of our diet and exercise," he added.

Concluding the 140th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister urged people to take care of themselves and their families and reminded them to continue prioritising fitness and physical activity.

"Take good care of yourself and your family -- and, of course, don't forget 'Fit India'! The weather is lovely, so do some exercise," the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

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