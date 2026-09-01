PM Modi gifts cultural treasures to Kyrgyz leaders, strengthening India-Kyrgyzstan bonds through shared heritage

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented carefully chosen Indian artefacts to the President and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan during his recent engagement in the Central Asian nation, thereby deepening cultural and civilisational ties between India and Kyrgyzstan.

The gifts, rich in historical and artistic significance, were offered to President Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev, highlighting parallels in the two countries' epic traditions, pastoral lifestyles and folk arts.

To President Sadyr Japarov, Prime Minister Modi gifted Bibek Debroy's acclaimed 10-volume English translation of the Mahabharata.

This complete and unabridged edition presents the full epic traditionally attributed to Ved Vyasa, encompassing its principal narrative of the Pandavas and Kauravas along with philosophical reflections, genealogies, dialogues and subsidiary stories.

As a Holy book of India's literary, philosophical and cultural heritage, the Mahabharata explores enduring themes of dharma, duty, justice, morality, loyalty and statecraft.

Its influence continues to shape Indian literature as well as performing and visual arts.

The gift carries special resonance because the Mahabharata shares a cultural kinship with Kyrgyzstan's 'Epic of Manas'.

Both monumental works preserve stories, values and collective memory across generations, serving as bridges between heritage and national identity and illustrating how epic storytelling transcends borders.

Alongside the literary masterpiece, President Japarov also received a traditional Ladakhi Tsug-dul blanket.

This distinctive woollen textile from the high-altitude region of Ladakh is renowned for its vibrant colours and intricate geometric, floral and stylised motifs.

Woven from locally sourced wool, the blanket combines practical warmth and durability with skilled craftsmanship that reflects Ladakh's pastoral and nomadic way of life.

The gift finds a natural echo in Kyrgyzstan's own longstanding nomadic traditions, shaped by mountainous landscapes, herding communities and wool-based textile practices.

In presenting the Tsug-dul, India shared not only a piece of its Himalayan heritage but also a symbol of the affinity between the mountain and pastoral societies of the two nations.

Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev was presented with a Dokra artwork depicting a pair of traditional musicians.

The piece showcases India's ancient metal-casting heritage and vibrant folk-art traditions.

Created through the lost-wax casting technique, each figure is individually handcrafted, lending the sculpture a unique character.

The musicians, shown playing traditional instruments, celebrate the enduring role of music in preserving cultural stories and identity.

The artwork resonates with Kyrgyzstan's rich folk music and performing arts traditions, underscoring the shared importance of music as a living expression of community and continuity in both societies.

These thoughtful gifts go beyond ceremonial exchange. They reaffirm India's commitment to cultural diplomacy and the recognition that civilisational connections form a strong foundation for contemporary partnerships.

By selecting objects that speak to common experiences of epic narrative, mountain pastoralism and folk performance, Prime Minister Modi and the Kyrgyz leadership of President Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev have highlighted how shared heritage can enrich mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

--IANS

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