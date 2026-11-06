November 06, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Playoffs for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier to commence in Nepal on Dec 4

Playoffs for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier to commence in Nepal on Dec 4 (Credit: ICC)

Dubai, Nov 6 (IANS) Eight teams, including hosts Nepal, Canada and United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be vying for the last four spots in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2027 when they begin their campaign in the round-robin Qualifier Playoff to be played in Kathmandu from December 4 to 21.

Hosts Nepal will take on Italy at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground on the opening day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, with Namibia and Uganda contesting simultaneously at the Mulpani Cricket Ground.

Canada, Kuwait, Jersey and the UAE are the other teams competing for the remaining slots in the 10-team Global Qualifier to determine the final four places at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

ICC General Manager – Events and Operations, Gaurav Saxena, said: “The Qualifier Play-off is a crucial stage in the pathway to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, and I am sure all eight teams will be eager to seize this opportunity and secure a place in the next stage.

“Associate cricket is vital to the continued growth and global development of our sport. Competitions such as this provide teams with valuable opportunities to showcase their talent, gain experience and raise their standards.

“The progress these teams have shown in recent years is encouraging, and I am confident we will witness some exciting and competitive cricket. On behalf of the ICC, I wish all the teams the very best,” he added.

The teams already qualified for the Global Qualifier are Ireland and the West Indies, as the two highest-ranked teams outside the eight automatic World Cup qualifiers, excluding Full Member hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe. The USA, Scotland, the Netherlands and Oman have qualified directly from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

Victory at the Global Qualifier will secure one team’s direct entry to the Group Stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, while the teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter the newly formed Super Series.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 will be staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from 2 October to 21 November, featuring 14 teams and 57 matches across 12 venues.

--IANS

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